the-band-perry's-kimberly-perry-reveals-she-secretly-married-johnny-costello-6-months-ago

Wedding Bells Are Ringing & This Couple Is Live Streaming

Surprise! Musician Kimberly Perry is married.

In fact, The Band Perry group member tied the knot with partner Johnny Costello over the summer and only recently revealed the wedding news. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 18, the “Mother Like Mine” singer announced that she and her now-husband got married in June.

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas,” Kimberly began her post. “Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!'”

She then shared more details about their nuptials, writing, “On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever.”

Additionally, Johnny gushed over his wife on his own Instagram account.

“YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!!” he captioned his post on Saturday. “Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss. I Love YOU!!”

Kimberly was previously married to former MLB player J.P. Arencibia, but she filed for divorce in May 2018. A year later, she said on E! News’ Daily Pop that she was hopeful she’d fall in love again.

“Somebody asked me earlier, ‘Have you totally given up? Are you totally cynical about love?’ No!” Kimberly shared in August 2019. “I have seen great examples around me. My parents, friends who have these beautiful relationships.”

She added,

» Read Full Article