the-most-jaw-dropping-black-friday-2021-fashion-deals:-nordstrom,-skims,-madewell,-anthropologie-&-more

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It’s finally the best time time of the year. Yes, a lot of us have off from work, we get to spend time with loved ones, and there’s lots of good food, but we cannot forget about the shopping. Black Friday sales are the best deals of the year. Instead of getting stuck in long lines at a crowded mall, just shop from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking to restock on some closet staples or if you’re revamping your wardrobe, we found some unbelievable fashion sales.

We found can’t-miss deals from Nordstrom, Good American, Madewell, BaubleBar, Gymshark, Carbon38, Girlfriend Collective, Coach Outlet, Away Luggage, J.Crew, Old Navy, and more of our favorite stores. That’s not all though. Make sure to bookmark this list because we aren’t done adding to this list. We will keep on updating this roundup with more great deals, so you won’t miss out on a thing.

8 Other Reasons: Save 40% on your purchase from 8 Other Reasons, no promo code needed (11/25-11/28); Save 50% sitewide (11/29-11/30).

Abercrombie: Save 30% sitewide at Abercrombie through 11/29.

Adidas: Save up to 50% sitewide at Adidas.

Anthropologie: Take 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 30% off sale items at Anthropologie (11/24-11/28).

