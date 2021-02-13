the-best-deals-from-lululemon's-presidents'-day-sale-2021

E! Illustration

This weekend marks a big moment for winter sales, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on activewear deals…especially from Lululemon!

From packable jackets to essential long sleeve tees to undies and scrunchies for just $9, there’s a little something for everyone at Lululemon’s Presidents’ Day sale. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you get started. Shop them below, and enjoy!

Serene Travels Vest

Cozy up in this vest that comes in two colors. It’s made of a water-repellent fabric.

Glow On Hair Ties

These hair ties are reflective, making them perfect for a nighttime run.

Hood Lite Jacket Packable

How pretty is the island mist hue of this packable jacket? It’s water repellant.

Swiftly Breathe Long Sleeve

This long-sleeve has a chafe-free, seamless construction.

Hooded Define Jacket Nulu

This slim fit jacket comes in the prettiest pink. Its sleeves have thumb holes.

