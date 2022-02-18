the-best-skincare-products-to-add-to-your-nighttime-routine,-based-on-your-skin-type

Getty Images

Wondering what products you should be incorporating into your nighttime beauty routine? We’ve got you covered. We talked to dermatologists to see what kind of skincare products you should be using based on your skin type. Whether you have normal, dry, oily, combination or sensitive skin, we’ve got what you need to create the best routine for you.

“Your nighttime skincare routine primarily serves two very important purposes: 1) Remove dirt, makeup, debris, and pollution from the skin and 2) to potentially repair damage that has been done to the skin throughout the day,” Dr. Elyse Love, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and Ulta Beauty dermatology partner, told E! News. “It allows you to hit the reset button for your skin, and give yourself that added TLC that will work hard for you overnight while you’re sleeping.”

When looking for products to add to your nighttime skincare routine, it’s important to keep your skin type in mind. Everyone’s skin has different needs, and according to cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD, your nighttime routine may have to be adjusted to get yours to its optimal state.

With the help of dermatologists, we’ve rounded up a few products you may want to add to your nighttime routine. Check those out below.

Dry Skin

Dry skin can be a result of genetics along with many other factors such as change in temperature,

