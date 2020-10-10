the-challenge-star-ashley-cain's-2-month-old-daughter-has-''aggressive-form''-of-leukemia

Ashley Cain, who appeared on MTV’s The Challenge in 2019, called his baby girl’s diagnosis the “most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience.”

The Challenge star Ashley Cain is facing every parent’s nightmare after his newborn daughter was diagnosed with leukemia.

Cain, a former professional soccer player who appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds in 2019 and the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach, shared the news with his Instagram followers on Friday, Oct. 9.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” the British reality TV star captioned a video talking to his daughter at the hospital. “The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia [sic] which has come with many complications.”

Cain continued, “Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life! Mummy and Daddy love you princess. LETS GO CHAMP You CAN and you WILL beat this!”

The 30-year-old and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, welcomed their little girl two months ago on Aug. 10.

Cain shared at the time, “There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby,

