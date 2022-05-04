the-circle-is-ready-to-spice-up-your-life-with-2-celebrity-contestants

If you wannabe our lover, you have to be a fan of these two celebrity contestants! Check out who is joining season four of The Circle before the season premieres May 4 on Netflix.

Wannabe the first to know which celebs are joining season four of The Circle? Well, keep on reading.

Two new celebrities just touched down from London town to join The Circle. That’s right, Emma Bunton and Melanie “Mel B” Brown from The Spice Girls are joining season two of Netflix’s hit reality competition series on May 4.

The two icons are heading to the series in order to attempt to catfish a new set of players with the hopes of raising the game’s total cash prize. See the British hitmakers enter the game for yourself in a brand-new sneak peek.

“You might know us better as Baby Spice,” Emma says in the clip with Mel B chiming in, “and Scary Spice.”

“We are coming into The Circle to spice things up a bit,” Emma continues. “I’m a massive fan.”

Mel B adds, “When they asked us, no brainer.”

The pair will catfish as Jared and if they complete their mission and fool the majority of the contestants, the prize fund will be raised by $50k.

Per the rules, the Spice Girls will be under 24/7 surveillance and Mel B thinks that people will see them “in a different light.”

“She’s going to cook,” Emma says. “Because I can’t.”

And from the looks of it, they’re just as excited as us!

