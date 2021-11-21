the-craziest,-most-cardi-b-things-cardi-b-has-ever-said

Cardi B Gets Honest About “Crazy Delivery” of Baby No. 2

Cardi B has her own special way with words.

Over the years, the music star has become just as famous for her hits as she has for her unique vernacular. Does okuuuurrrr ring a bell? Our point exactly.

With a slate of catch phrases, the 29-year-old hitmaker has developed a language all her own and is not afraid to speak her mind with it. As soon as she kicks off a sentence with, “You wanna know something?” we definitely want to know. The usual result? Some of the craziest, at times shocking and definitely entertaining sound bites in Hollywood.

And, luckily for fans, she’s hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21—a night we can guarantee will be filled with OMG moments and hilarious quips from the “WAP” rapper. So, in preparation for the annual award show, airing on ABC, let’s take a look back at, well, the most Cardi B things Cardi B has ever said.

We guarantee some will make you laugh and even blush.

ABC/Randy Holmes

Baby Blabber

“She broke my vagina,” Cardi B told Jimmy Kimmel while recalling the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari. “Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Budgeting Babe

“Shoes? $1,200. These glasses? $400. But bitch, my outfit? $20 dollars bitch,” she exclaimed in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Get yourself together bitch. Learn how to budget hoe.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Speaking the Truth

“NOTHING LAST FOREVER EXCEPT BILLS,” she declared on Twitter when a fan asked for help choosing a senior quote.

» Read Full Article