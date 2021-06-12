the-girls-next-door:-where-are-they-now?

Kendra Wilkinson in “Girls Next Door”: E! News Rewind

Grab your bunny tail, because we’re taking a trip down memory lane and back into the Playboy Mansion.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over ten years since E!’s The Girls Next Door ended its six-season run and all the fun that came with it. After all, the iconic E! show brought us behind the scenes into the luxurious lifestyles of Hugh Hefner‘s then-girlfriends Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, as well as the final season when Crystal Harris, Karissa Shannon and Kristina Shannon joined the house.

Since Hefner’s passing, the Playboy brand has seen major shifts, but we are taking the day to celebrate the former glory days when the girls were partying in Vegas or celebrating another Midsummer Night’s Dream party, a former must-attend event in Hollywood.

So, in honor of Kendra’s 36th birthday June 12, we’re taking a look back at the cast then and what they are up to now—including the drama that still follows them today.

Take a look below:

Getty Images

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson starred as one of Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends when the show premiered in 2005. Fans were so invested in Wilkinson that she got her own spin-off show, Kendra, on E! after leaving the series in 2009.

After Kendra wrapped, Wilkinson landed another reality show on WE tv called Kendra On Top, which followed her journey as a mother of two and her marriage to her now ex-husband,

