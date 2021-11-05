the-hottest-holiday-2021-nail-trends,-according-to-deborah-lippmann

We interviewed Deborah Lippman because we think you’ll like her picks. The products shown are from Deborah’s own beauty brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wondering what nail colors are going to be in this winter? We’ve got you covered.

Deborah Lippmann, the legendary celebrity manicurist whose list of clients include Cher, Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’o, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and more, shared the biggest trends you’ll want to try in the upcoming months. With all the holiday parties you’ll be attending real soon, we suggest paying close attention. After all, nobody known nails better than her!

“Certain shades are synonymous with winter and are inspired by the season,” Deborah told E! News. “I am seeing both a burst of color combined with muted colors, which is a nice contrast.”

According to her, there are five nail trends that are going to be huge this winter. Check those out below.

Deborah Lippmann Blinding Lights

If you love all things glitter, get ready to shine. According to Deborah, “Accenting with a glitter or shimmer is a festive yet subtle way to add some sparkle and elevate your manicure without saying too much.” A rose gold, like Blinding Lights, is a soft shade that would look great on a short nail. “It’s easier to wear and super festive for the holidays,” she said.

Deborah Lippmann She’s A Rebel

You can’t go wrong with a classic red or berry nail,

