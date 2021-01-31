the-instagram-worthy-cookware-i-can't-get-enough-of

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For me, pots and pans have always been an afterthought. But that all changed once I tried the sauté pan from Caraway. It not only cooks everything perfectly and evenly, but also looks beautiful—it almost doubles as a décor accent on my stove.

Who knew I would ever be this invested in a cooking pan? But I can’t deny it: The ceramic-coated Caraway pots and pans are a minimalist, Instagram-worthy dream.

Sauté Pan

Pick from a range of beautiful colors. I went with the gray. Unfortunately, you currently need to join a waitlist for my exact pan, but I’d recommend doing so! In the meantime, pick up the pans below to start your collection.

The Caraway pots and pans’ mineral-based coating promises to not leach chemicals into your food. They’re super easy to clean thanks to their non-stick construction.

Cookware Set

The full cookware sets are shipping in March, if you want to pick up everything in one fell swoop. They come with pan and lid storage units so you won’t have to toss your beautiful new cookware in a cabinet.

