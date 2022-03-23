‘the-lost-city’-review:-sandra-bullock-&-channing-tatum’s-comedy-strikes-gold

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum unite for a laugh-out-loud comedy that’s full of heart, adventure, and sizzling chemistry. Rom-coms are making a comeback, and ‘The Lost City’ is going to be an instant classic.

It’s honestly shocking that it’s taken this long for Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to work together. The wait was worth it, though. The Lost City, out on March 25, is a sharp and hilarious adventure comedy that both spoofs and celebrates the romance novels millions of women read around the globe.

The film follows author Loretta Sage, played by Sandra, who is struggling to figure out the next chapter of her life after the success of her romantic adventure novels that feature the handsome cover model Alan, played by Channing. When Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire who seeks to get his hands on the treasure from Loretta’s book that he believes is real, Alan goes on a mission to rescue her.

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt in ‘The Lost City.’ (Paramount)

Sandra and Channing are known pros when it comes to physical comedy, and they establish an effortless rhythm together instantly. They’re not afraid to get their hands dirty, whether it’s running through the jungle or trudging through a river. There was never any doubt that Sandra and Channing would make an entertaining movie. That was a guarantee. But no one knew just how much magic these two would have together onscreen.

The Lost City takes the familiar enemies-to-lovers trope and elevates it with searing sarcasm and nearly non-stop belly laughs. No one can deny that romance novels have some eye-catching and very descriptive dialogue, and The Lost City smartly plays into that with Sandra and Channing.

» Read Full Article