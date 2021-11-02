Celebrities

‘DWTS’ Recap: A Fan-Fave Is Eliminated & A Top Frontrunner Lands In The Bottom Two

by Monday, November 1, 2021
'dwts'-recap:-a-fan-fave-is-eliminated-&-a-top-frontrunner-lands-in-the-bottom-two

The ‘DWTS’ pairs turned up the heat on Queen Night. A new frontrunner rose to the top of the leaderboard, and the night ended with yet another heartbreaking elimination.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten kick off Queen Night with a fun jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Len Goodman is not a fan of the performance. “You gotta open up more,” he tells Amanda, adding that he really didn’t see “something special” in the routine. Derek Hough says that Amanda is “fantastic,” but he kind of agrees with Len that it “certainly wasn’t” Amanda’s best dance.

On the other hand, Bruno Tonioli thinks Amanda was “so good.” He jumps up on the table. Even with a “slight mistake,” he says the performance was “absolutely brilliant.” Carrie Ann Inaba notes that “everything” Amanda does is “incredible,” but it’s “starting to feel metronomic” when Amanda dances. Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 33 out of 40. 

Amanda KlootsAmanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on Queen Night. (ABC) Queen Night Performances

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy slay their quickstep to “Fat Bottomed Girls.” Derek raves over the footwork and says Olivia “didn’t miss a step” in this “very challenging routine.” Bruno calls Olivia the “lean, mean quickstep queen.” Carrie Ann points out that Olivia is so light on her feet but uses the floor in a “really beautiful way.” Len gushes that Olivia is “always a joy to watch.” Olivia and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 8; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 38 out of 40. 

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach are coming off their perfect score on Horror Night.

