the-most-shocking-crimes-covered-on-e!-true-hollywood-story-through-the-years

Some stories just demand the full investigative treatment.

And if so, you can bet that E! True Hollywood Story was on top of it.

Starting in 1996 when the series first premiered with a deep dive into the murder of Rebecca Schaeffer, THS revealed everything you wanted to know and then some about actors, singers, models, royalty and athletes; the making of shows and movies; the rise and fall of businesses; the most explosive scandals; and the most unspeakable crimes.

Over the course of 501 episodes, including the flagship series’ six-episode return in 2019, THS explored some of the most nefarious, heinous, heartbreaking and truly bizarre acts committed over the past half century, putting the pieces of the most complicated puzzles together to give the fullest picture possible of the who, what, how and why.

And while plenty of celebrity behavior has been considered criminal in the court of public opinion, these are the cases that saw the inside of a court of law.

Here are some of the wildest stories that E! True Hollywood Story took on:

“Dark Obsession: The Rebecca Schaeffer Story”

E! True Hollywood Story began its iconic run in October 1996 with a look at the life and shocking death of Schaeffer, an up-and-coming actress who was shot dead at her L.A. apartment’s front door by a stalker in 1989. Robert John Bardo had been sending gifts and notes to the studio where she filmed her sitcom My Sister Sam and then he hired a private investigator who found Schaeffer’s address through DMV records.

