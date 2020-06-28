the-most-unforgettable-red-carpet-moments-from-bet-awards

Lizzo Is Feeling Like “Dat Bitch” at 2019 BET Awards

The 2020 BET Awards are only hours away, and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments from previous award shows.

Bringing together the biggest names in entertainment and sports, the annual event, which will be hosted by Amanda Seales, honors the year’s achievements in music, film, television and sports while also paying tribute to the stars that have been paving the way and using their platform to inspire change.

Among the nominees this year is Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is up for the BET Her Award along with her famous mom for their song “Brown Skin Girl,” which was featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. And on June 25, it was announced that the “Formation” singer will be receiving the Humanitarian Award to commemorate her years of philanthropic work.

While this year’s celebrations will look a little different in the wake of the pandemic, it’s safe to say that we’ll miss watching our favorite stars walk the red carpet and deliver tons of viral and memorable moments as they make their way into the show.

Keep scrolling to relieve some of the greatest BET Award red carpet memories that we’ll never forget:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Destiny’s Child, 2001

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams proved to be the ultimate trio with their matching ensembles at the first-ever BET Awards.

L. Cohen/WireImage

Janet Jackson, 2002

The “Nasty” singer’s torso-baring crop top and skirt combo still remains one of her most iconic looks to date.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lil’

