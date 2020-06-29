the-new-faces-of-pride:-maisie-richardson-sellers-on-diversifying-the-entertainment-industry-and-more

Andy Cohen & More React to Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Ruling

With coronavirus making large-scale festivals a public health hazard and widespread protests forcing the nation into a reckoning on racial inequality, this Pride season is one unlike any other. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close, E! News has asked some of Hollywood’s newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

For the last four years, Maisie Richardson-Sellers has won CW fans over with a pair of roles on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, first playing Amaya Jiwe (a version of the DC Comics character Vixen original to the series) for two seasons, followed by another two as shape-shifter Charlie. But the conclusion of the show’s fifth and final season brought about the queer English actress’ departure from the series so that she might, as co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told TVLine, “make her mark as a filmmaker on her own.”

While we await news of her filmmaking, Richardson-Sellers joins E! News’ week-long New Faces of Pride celebration, offering her take on the state of things in this most unusual year.

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

As we find ourselves in a Pride season unlike any other, with the country battling a pandemic while rising up to tackle the systemic oppression that’s plagued Black Americans for decades, how has your personal definition of Pride changed or shifted this year?

Growing up, Pride was such an exciting and affirming time for me. But the more I’ve traveled, the less prideful I’ve begun to feel.

» Read Full Article