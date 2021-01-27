Celebrities

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 11 Taglines Revealed

by Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Hear Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and the rest of the cast’s sassy new taglines.

Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s sassy new taglines are finally here.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are back with some clever one-liners in Bravo’s just-released opening credits for RHONJ season 11.

Fans can expect a lot of drama from the upcoming season as teased in the recently released trailer. For starters, Teresa is back on the dating scene after her split from ex Joe Giudice, but it’s her explosive fight with brother Joe Gorga we can’t wait to see unfold.

It also seems there are more than a couple infidelity rumors swirling around New Jersey. In the preview, Teresa asks Margaret, “Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?”

Teresa also alleges, “Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number. They’ve been texting all day.” Yikes!

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all of the RHONJ season 11 taglines.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHONJ on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU’s new streaming service here.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Melissa Gorga

“I can tell you’re green with envy and honey, green is not your color.”

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Dolores Catania

“I’m loyal and I’m lovable,

