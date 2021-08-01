the-secrets-of-jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet's-epic-love-story

Jason Momoa Says He’s “Terrified” of Wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa knows for sure that “anything is f–king possible.”

“If someone says something isn’t possible,” the actor told Esquire in 2019. “I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet.'”

Their love story is indeed the stuff of divine manifestation, the actor having decided that Denise Huxtable was the moon of his life years before they actually met. But one night, there she was…

Suffice it to say, the future Aquaman didn’t belly flop when he had his chance, and he and Bonet have been happily paired off since 2005.

So, unlike the forbidding, ruthless, shirt-averse warrior he played on Game of Thrones, Momoa was already a fully domesticated family man, dedicated to the lady in his life and their children, no taming necessary.

His lack of availability might have crushed a few fans who thought they were discovering some new, untapped source of hopes and dreams when Khal Drogo invaded the screen in 2011, but the reality is so swoon-worthy, the disappointment proved fleeting.

He still tends to skip the shirt on occasion, but such is the way of the actor, who hails from Honolulu and whose first major TV role was on Baywatch Hawaii. Seriously, what’s a “shirt”? “It’s more comfortable for me,” Momoa quipped to E! News at Comic-Con in 2018.

He did, however, arrive fully clothed at his wedding. While Bonet was frequently referred to as his wife beforehand, and Momoa never made any effort to correct the assumption, the couple didn’t officially get married until October 2017, when they quietly swapped vows at the Topanga,

» Read Full Article