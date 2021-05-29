the-sweet-way-gabrielle-union-and-dwyane-wade-honored-daughter-zaya-on-her-14th-birthday

Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Walks First Red Carpet as Zaya Wade

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade!

Dwyane Wade‘s daughter turned 14 on Saturday, May 29, and received heartwarming birthday tributes from her family, including her little sister, Kaavia James Union Wade, 2. Doting stepmom Gabrielle Union shared on Instagram a photo of the teen posing in a chic, colorful, striped cut-out sweater, writing, “Happy Birthday @zayawade…14!!!! We [heart emoji] you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my [heart emoji].”

Adorable photos of Zaya with Kaavia were also posted on the toddler’s Instagram page. In one pic, little Kaavia kisses her big sister on her forehead. In another photo, the child plays with the teen’s hair, which is styled two different ways in the post.

“Whatchu got juices & berries in there?” the caption read. “[Heart emoji] you @zayawade & your hair…Happy Birthday!!!!”

Dwyane shared on his Instagram Story Gabrielle’s post as well as another birthday tribute from his nephew Dahveon Morris, which read, “Happy birthday @zayawade I love you Soo much I will always have your back thru it all live it up.”

Zaya’s big brother and Dwyane’s eldest child Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade wrote on his Instagram page, “I’ll always be here to love & protect you, through thick n thin. You got a brother in me 5L no matter what and Ima make sure as you get older you understand that…I love you kid, happy g day @zayawade. Continue to inspire & persevere thru all! We got your back on this side Zaya.”

This marks the transgender teen’s second birthday using her first name of Zaya publicly since her stepmom and dad,

