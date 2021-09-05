the-truth-about-freddie-mercury's-incredibly-complicated-life-is-guaranteed-to-blow-your-mind

“Bohemian Rhapsody” Cast Talks Doing Queen Justice

Much like the music he wrote, Freddie Mercury’s life, brief as it was, is hard to pin down.

Take “Bohemian Rhapsody,” for example. That six-minute track, one of rock music’s all-time best and most beloved, is an exercise in excess. It’s a ballad, then it’s a melodramatic opera, then it’s a head-banging rocker, then it turns quietly introspective; all tied together by a lyric that expresses a longing for freedom and an admission of guilt. It’s beauty and it’s torment, all at once.

Somehow, whether he knew it or not, it’s the song of Mercury’s life.

The iconic Queen frontman, whose story was brought to life on the big screen by Rami Malek in the Oscar-winning 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, began life not as Freddie Mercury, but as Farrokh Bulsara. Born in Zanzibar, an island off the coast of Tanzania (then a protectorate of Britain), on Sept. 5, 1946, Mercury’s parents were Parsi, followers of the Zoroastrian religion whose ancestors came from Persia.

Bomi Bulsara, his father, was a high-court cashier for the British government, meaning that he, his wife Jer, Farrokh and their younger daughter Kashmira were able to live in cultural privilege, standing in stark contrast to much of their island home’s population. By the time their son was eight years old, in 1954, he was sent to St. Peter’s Church of England School all the way in Panchgani, India, near his parents’ home city of Bombay, now Mumbai.

By all accounts, Mercury arrived at St. Peter’s as a terribly shy child, self-conscious about the prominent overbite that earned him the nickname “Bucky.” But he soon began to blossom,

