the-truth-about-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry's-relationship-with-queen-elizabeth-ii

Meghan Markle Says It’s “Liberating” to Speak Out After Royal Exit

In all her life, we can’t imagine Queen Elizabeth II has ever served as opening act.

And yet there she was, delivering a pre-taped address on BBC One’s A Celebration for Commonwealth Day special Mar. 7, hours before Oprah Winfrey sat down with some friends of hers for a casual chat.

Kidding. Even those whose interest in the royal family begins and ends with new episodes of The Crown are well aware that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry agreed to share their truth with the queen of all media in a primetime special that drew the inevitable comparisons to Princess Diana‘s 1995 BBC tell-all with British journalist Martin Bashir. (And not just because Meghan chose to wear her late mother-in-law’s bracelet for the interview.)

While she has every intention to keep her upper lip as stiff as ever, the Queen was said to be none-too-pleased with the idea that the planned virtual Commonwealth Day celebration, airing in place of the annual in-person service, would be upstaged by her family airing their incredibly legitimate grievances.

Which begs the question, now that Harry and Meghan have strayed so far from the family’s never complain, never explain motto, just how is her royal majesty feeling about her beloved grandson and his pregnant bride these days?

The answer: Okay-ish. Fine, really.

The 94-year-old monarch is still dutifully playing the role of grandmother and Gan-Gan, connecting with 22-month-old Archie the way of distant relatives the world over in 2021.

» Read Full Article