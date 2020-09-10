‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? — See Photos Of Nina Dobrev & More

See Pics

September 10, 2020 12:15PM EDT

It’s been eleven years since ‘The Vampire Diaries’ premiered on The CW and gave vampire fans something new to sink their teeth into! On the show’s anniversary, take a look at the cast then and now!

The beloved supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries was first introduced to TV audiences back on September 10, 2009 and lasted until May 2017, airing 171 episodes over the course of eight successful seasons. Although the series’ ending was a sad moment for fans, the actors who made a huge impression on the show are still at it today. Take a look at how much the stars have changed since they drew blood 11 years ago today!

Nina Dobrev, 31, played Elena Gilbert on the show and was perfect in the role of a young girl who lost her parents in a car accident and ultimately falling into a heated love triangle with a vampire and his brother. She appeared on the series for six of the eight seasons and also played her character Elena’s doppelgänger ancestor Katherine Pierce and Amara, the “original” of the Gilbert women. After returning for the show’s finale, she went on to appear in more successful films and TV series such as the 2019 film Lucky Day and the CBS sitcom Fam. Now, Nina is also piquing fans interest with her new romance with Olympian Shaun White!

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert [left], and at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 [right] [The Everett Collection/AP Images].Paul Wesley, 38, played the youngest Salvatore vampire brother,

