the-walking-dead's-samantha-morton-urges-fans-to-wear-a-mask-amid-hospitalization

The Walking Dead actress Samantha Morton revealed to fans that she had been hospitalized and urged people to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read on for her message.

“The Walking Dead” Cast Talk Season 9 and More

Samantha Morton is expressing her gratitude to healthcare workers after being hospitalized.

The Walking Dead actress took to Twitter on Jan. 4, revealing her hospitalization and urging fans to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight,” she tweeted, seemingly referencing the Conquest Hospital in East Sussex, England. “I’m so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them.”

While Morton did not specify the reason behind her hospitalization, she did mention the “red zone,” which has been used to reference coronavirus hot spots. She added, “#SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19.”

The message sparked an outpouring of love from concerned fans wishing her a speedy recovery. “I’m on the mend,” she assured followers. “I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask.”

In addition to her tweets, Morton also shared a picture of herself in the hospital wearing a face mask layered underneath a plastic face shield.

Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CfJhk2uVqK

— Samantha Morton (@samthesparrow) January 5, 2021

The two-time Oscar nominee and mom of three appears to be currently living in her native England, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed a lockdown as a result of a new, contagious variant of COVID-19.

» Read Full Article