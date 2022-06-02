these-$18-men's-sweatpants-have-29,000+-5-star-amazon-reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There’s nothing better than a pair of sweatpants for lounging around at home. But since it’s summertime, you need a pair of sweats that’s not only comfy, but lightweight and breathable as well. That’s where Champion’s top-rated men’s sweatpants come in.

These sweatpants are made of lightweight cotton jersey knit fabric, and are described to be “just as soft and comfortable as your favorite tee.” They’re perfect for the warmer months of the year, come in several highly versatile colors, and they’re an Amazon best-seller with over 29,000 five-star reviews. The best part is, they’re on sale today for less than $20!

If you’re looking for a solid Father’s Day gift to give your husband, your dad, or any other dad in your life, these Champion sweatpants are an excellent option. They’re guaranteed to get a ton of use.

Find out just why these lightweight sweatpants are so beloved, and then shop them below.

Champion Men’s Everyday Cotton Closed Bottom Sweatpants

These classic cotton sweatpants from Champion are available in five versatile colors, including navy, black and grey. They also feature a relaxed elastic bottom band that reviewers love. Right now, you can get this on sale for less than $20.

What are reviewers saying? Check it out:

“The jersey weight fabric is just right and not too hot like heavier sweats.

