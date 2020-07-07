these-$27-denim-shorts-with-the-perfect-length-have-919-5-star-amazon-reviews

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shorts can be awfully pricey considering how little fabric they’re actually made of. If you’re over it this year, check out these under $30 shorts from Amazon available in a whopping 27 different variations.

From light wash to button-front, there will be a style for you here. Shop the mid-rise denim shorts below and hear what reviewers have to say about this affordable find from Luvamia.

Luvamia Mid-Rise Denim Shorts

Pick from frayed edges, button fronts, cuffed hems and more in these shorts running from $16 to $27. Sizing ranges from the small fitting a size four to six to the extra-extra large fitting a size 20 to 22.

“Not too short, but the slit on the sides gives them a sexiness to them! Great wash and super stretchy making them comfy.”

“They are longer in the back and cover your butt. I like the slits in the shorts on the side because it allows your legs to breathe. I’m a mom of two and these are perfect for moving and bending down. The front pockets are huge. My whole phone fits without peeking out.”

“Absolutely perfect in the waist and length. These are long enough where I can bend over and not moon everyone and they aren’t really tight in the leg area, which I love.”

“These are perfect for the mom who wants the distressed look, but doesn’t want her butt cheeks hanging out. Love them!”

