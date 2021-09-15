these-best-dressed-stars-at-the-emmy-awards-will-leave-you-in-awe

Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

Lights, camera, action!

Award season has officially kicked into high gear this September. From the 2021 MTV VMAs to the Met Gala, it’s safe to say there’s been no shortage of spectacular red carpet moments. And come Sunday, Sept. 19, the 2021 Emmy Awards will most certainly be a night full of glitz and glamour.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, we’re taking a look back at all of the swoon-worthy designs to hit the red carpet.

Case in point? Angelina Jolie shut down the red carpet back in 1998 when she sizzled in a curve-hugging gown. A decade earlier, Joan Collins made a fiery entrance to the 1987 ceremony when she wore crimson-colored creation.

Plus, it was just three years ago that Tracee Ellis Ross left everyone’s jaws on the floor after she slipped into a hot pink Valentino gown that filled the entire room with its voluminous material.

But don’t just take our word for it.

To relive the bold, beautiful and breathtaking fashion on the Emmys red carpet over the years, scroll through our gallery below!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Euphoria star took the red carpet by storm for the 2019 ceremony. From the vibrant emerald green hue to the sheer corset bodice, her custom Vera Wang dress was one to remember.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! The actress made a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Getty Images

Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense,

