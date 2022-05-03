Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

These Celeb Couples Turned the 2022 Met Gala Into the Ultimate Date Night

May 2, 2022
these-celeb-couples-turned-the-2022-met-gala-into-the-ultimate-date-night
Written by
0

Fashion is in the air, and so is love. See which A-list couples attended the 2022 Met Gala to show off their style and their romance.

Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

The real theme of the 2022 Met Gala seems to be “In America: An Anthology of Celebrity Couples.”

Along with an abundance of headline-making fashion statements, the 2022 Met Gala has also welcomed its fair share of red carpet romance.

Kim Kardashian and Pete DavidsonKourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerSophie Turner and Joe Jonas and more pairs turned this year’s Met Gala into the ultimate date night.

It seems love truly is in the air. The May 2 event, which is officially themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is even co-chaired by fan-favorite couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Blake and Ryan have certainly set the bar high for love birds at the Met Gala. In 2014, the duo stunned at the Met Gala while Blake donned a custom Gucci Première dress and Ryan sported a chic velvet suit. Then, in 2017, Blake dropped jaws in a beaded gold dress that featured rows of blue feathers; Ryan complimented her couture perfectly in a crisp blue suit. (See all the 2022 Met Gala red carpet looks here.)

This year, Blake and Ryan have done it again. Upon arrival, Blake sported a copper-colored ensemble by Versace Atelier paired with matching gloves. Then, in a striking turn of events on the red carpet, three assistants unraveled some of Blake’s copper fabric to reveal a mint-colored gown,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards Recap

February 13, 2017
john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen's-kids-are-one-of-the-cutest-brother-sister-duos:-an-argument-in-photos

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids Are One of the Cutest Brother-Sister Duos: An Argument in Photos

May 2, 2020
shailene-woodley-defends-aaron-rodgers-amid-his-drama-with-the-nfl's-green-bay-packers

Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid His Drama With the NFL's Green Bay Packers

July 22, 2021