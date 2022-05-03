these-celeb-couples-turned-the-2022-met-gala-into-the-ultimate-date-night

Fashion is in the air, and so is love. See which A-list couples attended the 2022 Met Gala to show off their style and their romance.

Met Gala Cutest Couples: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, The Biebers & More!

The real theme of the 2022 Met Gala seems to be “In America: An Anthology of Celebrity Couples.”

Along with an abundance of headline-making fashion statements, the 2022 Met Gala has also welcomed its fair share of red carpet romance.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and more pairs turned this year’s Met Gala into the ultimate date night.

It seems love truly is in the air. The May 2 event, which is officially themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is even co-chaired by fan-favorite couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Blake and Ryan have certainly set the bar high for love birds at the Met Gala. In 2014, the duo stunned at the Met Gala while Blake donned a custom Gucci Première dress and Ryan sported a chic velvet suit. Then, in 2017, Blake dropped jaws in a beaded gold dress that featured rows of blue feathers; Ryan complimented her couture perfectly in a crisp blue suit. (See all the 2022 Met Gala red carpet looks here.)

This year, Blake and Ryan have done it again. Upon arrival, Blake sported a copper-colored ensemble by Versace Atelier paired with matching gloves. Then, in a striking turn of events on the red carpet, three assistants unraveled some of Blake’s copper fabric to reveal a mint-colored gown,

