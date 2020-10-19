these-hollywood-pairings-give-us-friendship-goals

Maisie Williams Calls Sophie Turner Friendship a “Godsend”

As any former Girl Scout worth her salt will tell you, it’s always good to make new friends, but keep the old.

And while we’d doubt Jennifer Lawrence had time to be earning badges and peddling cookies en route to nabbing her first Oscar nomination at 19, it’s an adage she seems to have taken to heart. “I love meeting people—men, women, whatever,” she shared with Diane Sawyer in a 2015 interview. “I love people coming into your life and bringing something.”

Because just months before that sit-down, she had embraced comedian Amy Schumer with open arms, having taken a chance on friendship earlier in the summer. “I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,'” she recalled to The New York Times. “We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.”

Texting turned into work on a still-forthcoming comedy and a throwaway invitation from Schumer to have her new pal come along to the Hamptons where she was meeting up with friends from high school. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going on a boat tomorrow, you should come.’ It was kind of hypothetical,” Schumer revealed on The Daily Show, “and she was like, ‘I think I’m coming,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Lawrence being “the coolest chick you’ll ever meet,” as Schumer put it, fit right in. “She’s the best hang, she was like one of the gang.” Which was evident from the photos that were released of the crew rafting,

