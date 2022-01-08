the-13-best-deals-from-coach-outlet's-fresh-start-sale

Coach Outlet

Now that it’s 2022, it’s time to shop for your new go-to bag. Whether you love totes, bucket bags, camera bags or satchels, Coach Outlet has it all. Right now, they’re holding a New Year Fresh Start Sale where you can save big on brand new drops.

Coach Outlet recently released some of their best-selling bags with a small Valentine’s Day twist. Right now, you can snag the shopper-fave Kacey satchel in red with an added heart charm for just $139. The top-rated Dempsey Tote 22 is also on sale for 50% off and comes with a heart charm as well. We’re currently obsessed with the Dempsey bucket bag in red, and we’re not the only ones. Last we checked, there were only a few pieces left.

Head on over to Coach Outlet today to score some amazing deals during their Fresh Start Sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones we could find. Check those out below.

Coach Kacey Satchel In Colorblock With Heart Charm

The Kacey satchel is a perfectly medium sized bag that’s spacious enough to fit all the essentials and a little bit more. Coach Outlet just released this option with a little Valentine’s Day twist. So cute!

Coach Mini Dempsey Camera Bag In Signature Jacquard With Coach Patch And Heart Charm

Coach’s Dempsey collection is a shopper-fave because it’s so unique.

