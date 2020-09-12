these-omg-fashion-week-looks-are-guaranteed-to-make-your-jaw-drop

Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Fashion of 2019

It’s that time of year—Fashion Week, baby!

While things might look a bit different this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean style enthusiasts can’t gush over the latest and greatest collections.

As a matter of fact, the CFDA plans to hold this year’s event in a truly unique way, which will give designers an immersive way to connect with consumers, media, talent and more.

“To address the concerns of the fashion industry, we created the innovative RUNWAY360 digital platform which allows brands the flexibility to show their collections in a variety of formats and at a time that works for them,” the CFDA’s website reads.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 13th with Jason Wu and Harlem’s Fashion Row’s virtual fashion experience, and concludes with Tom Ford on Wednesday, Sept.16th.

But before you mark your calendars and set your alarms, we’ve rounded up the most OMG fashion looks to ever hit the runways.

Because during these times, it’s fun to look back at the fashionable pieces that dropped jaws and turned heads. From Thierry Mugler’s optical illusion oyster dress to Charlotte Olympia’s strawberry-shaped design, nothing is off-limits.

With that, see the OMG style moments that pushed the boundaries during Fashion Week in our gallery below.

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Dream Machine

In the wake of the internet age, Thierry Mugler gives the fashion world a futuristic fantasy.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

Seeing Double

With the appearance of Ming porcelain blended with baroque style, Guo Pei’s 2019/2020 show is a work of art.

» Read Full Article