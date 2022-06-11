laura-dern,-jeff-goldblum-and-more-stars-you-forgot-dated

Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for “Over a Year”

Prepare for the ultimate jeep cruise down memory lane.

While love couldn’t keep them together, at least we will always have photographic evidence of celebrities who dated years ago. Yes, romance found a way on the set of Jurassic Park, with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern finding love during the making of the 1993 movie before ultimately breaking up in 1997.

Of course, the pair, who reunited for Jurassic World: Dominion, which roared into theaters on June 9, are far from the first couple to surprise us with their relationship. Like this past January, when E! News learned Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick, who co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie Noelle, have been secretly dating for over a year.

Other famous romances that made us stop and say “Aca-scuse me”? Joshua Jackson and Rosario Dawson, Meagan Good and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Tom Hiddleston and Kat Dennings are just some of the surprising couplings to happen in Hollywood over the years.

So, prepare to have your jaw hit the floor when you see some of these former famous couples…

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Goldblum & Laura Dern

Finding love in Jurassic Park? Talk about a meat cute.

The co-stars quietly began after filming the 1993 blockbuster, with Goldblum telling The Chicago Tribune at the time, “I was struck, I’d been a big fan of hers. I think she’s an amazing actress, and a spectacular person. I was struck from the beginning. But after the movie we realized we liked each other.”

Though they got engaged in 1995,

