this-$30-off-the-shoulder-jumpsuit-has-1,351-5-star-amazon-reviews

Are you ready for a fab new Amazon fashion find? In the past, we’ve told you about this $28 swimsuit with 3,450 5-star Amazon reviews, this $27 bodycon dress with 1,134 5-star Amazon reviews, and this chic $15 tote with over 1,000 5-star Amazon reviews. But today, it’s all about this off the shoulder jumpsuit with 1,351 5-star Amazon reviews.

Made by Prettygarden, it’s almost hard to believe this chic jumpsuit is just $30, but it’s true! It’s made of a breathable and stretchy cotton/poly blend, with an elastic waist, short sleeves and tapered legs to flatter your figure. It also has a keyhole back-button closure and side pockets, so you have someplace to put your hands when you’re casually leaning against a wall looking ridiculously fashionable in your new cost-effective find.

Not only will it work as a casual piece with sneakers and a jean jacket, but you can also dress it up with a pair of strappy heels and some accent jewelry. And did we mention it comes in 16 colors? It comes in 16 colors! We won’t tell if you want to get yourself more than one.

Prettygarden Women’s Off Shoulder Jumpsuit

Made of a cotton/poly blend with an elastic waist and back button closure, this jumpsuit is soft, stretchy, and fits a wide range of body types. Wear it with sneakers and a jean jacket to make it casual, or dress it up with strappy sandals.

