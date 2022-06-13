this-affordable-neck-fan-with-9,800+-five-star-amazon-reviews-is-a-summer-heat-wave-essential

Amazon

As much as we love summer, we can’t say we’re fans of the heat. It’s uncomfortable, not to mention, energy draining. Plus, we don’t exactly love being a sweaty mess for an entire day. If you feel the same, we’ve got an Amazon find you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

The JISULIFE portable neck fan on Amazon is a stylish, hands-free fan designed to keep you cool while you go about your day. It’s bladeless, has three settings, and was made to be so quiet, you can “hear your own breath.” While neck fans aren’t exactly new, this one in particular stands above the rest due to its sleek design. You can wear it while working, walking around a theme park or fair, or lounging around at home. Plus, it comes in five colors including highly versatile deep blue and grey.

Not only does the fan look good, it works great as well. In fact, it comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers and has over 9,800 five-star reviews. As one wrote, “I live in Florida, and this fan has been life-changing for me. It’s comfortable, quiet, and very effective. Best of all, it keeps me from losing the will to go on during the summer. Unlike adulting, I give this five stars. Definitely recommend.”

