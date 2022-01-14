Menu
This Exfoliating Peel Transforms Skin In Just 2 Minutes, Has 9K Sephora “Loves” & It's 50% Off Today Only

January 14, 2022
Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get the ultra-effective Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Exfoliating Super Peel for half price at Sephora.

If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you’re in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.

Today’s Sephora deal is on the Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Exfoliating Super Peel, which is a rinse-off peel that improves uneven texture and smooths out your skin in just two minutes.

For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It’s so good that one Sephora shopper raved, “This peel is a holy grail for my skin. I struggle with dark spots which adds texture to my skin and this peel exfoliates so gently leaving my skin soft and glowing each time. Isn’t drying at all! Leaves the skin feeling subtle and moisturized. “

Just put some of this on a cotton pad and apply evenly onto the skin for 2 minutes before rinsing off. 

