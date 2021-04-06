this-face-steamer-gives-you-a-luxe-at-home-facial-for-a-quarter-of-the-price-&-it’s-on-sale-for-$49

Now that the seasons are changing it’s time to take care of your skin & this facial steamer gives you a luxury spa experience for just $49!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Between quarantine and the seasons changing, there have been a lot of factors that have caused a negative effect on your skin. Just in time for the colder weather, the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer is the beauty product you never knew you needed. The facial steamer is currently on sale for just $49.95, which is a great deal considering it retails for $129.95, and it will give you the same results you would get from a spa but in the comfort and safety of your own home. The facial steamer uses water to create nano-ionic steam which penetrates the skin and opens up your pores. For best results, use distilled or purified water.

Get the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer here for $49.95.

To use the machine, simply fill it up with water to the max amount shown on the device, turn it on, wait a few seconds for the steam to kick in, and relax while the mist penetrates your face for up to 30 minutes. It is super easy to use, plugs into the wall, and it is a 3-in-1 machine that has only one button to control different functions. The machine can be used as a facial steamer, towel warmer, and a room humidifier and the knob controls all of these functions.

There are a ton of benefits to using the facial steamer,

