this-game-changing-overnight-peel-has-3.8k-sephora-“loves”-&-it's-50%-off-today

If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you’re in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.

Today’s Sephora deal is on the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel with Glycolic Acid, Retinol & Niacinamide, which is a clinical-grade, visibly resurfacing peel that transforms the look of texture and reduces the appearance of dark spots, lines, and wrinkles while you sleep to reveal smooth, glassy-looking skin.

For 24 hours only, you can get this for 50% off. It’s so good that one Sephora shopper shared, “I have used this product for almost one week, and I’m totally obsessed with it. It contains all good ingredients to oily, acne-prone skin: glycolic acid, retinol, niacinamide, etc. I like to use it on my face every the other day. The next morning, my skin feels like reborn! Especially my chin area, it becomes more smoothing and less prone to breakouts. Definitely recommend it.”

