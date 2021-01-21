this-is-how-barbara-lee-honored-shirley-chisholm

Published 15 hours ago

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee honored Shirley Chisholm, the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, on Inauguration Day (January 20) by wearing very special jewelry.

Lee joins American in celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic achievement by wearing a pearl necklace gifted to her from the Chisholm family.

“On this historic day, I’m wearing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s pearls, given to me by her goddaughter, who said that her godmother, ‘would not want it any other way.’ Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is,” Lee said on Twitter next to a picture of her donning the pearls with a blazer.

Vice President Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama also paid tribute to Chisholm by choosing to wear the color purple. The color was a frequent choice in Chisholm’s campaign posters and advertisements and the color highlighted the historic nature of Vice President Harris being sworn in at the Capitol Wednesday.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

