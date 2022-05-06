Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Rachel Sullivan

May 5, 2022
this-is-us-star-chris-sullivan-expecting-baby-no.-2-with-wife-rachel-sullivan
Written by
0

This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey

This is the end of Chris Sullivan’s journey on This Is Us, but it’s just the beginning of his new chapter in fatherhood. 

After the cast finished filming the NBC drama’s final season, Chris and wife Rachel Sullivan shared that they have a little one on the way.

“We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus,” he wrote on Instagram on May 5. “What an incredible 6 years these have been.”

Chris, 41, continued, “With every end, there is a new beginning…so here is a trailer of what’s to come.”

In a video, Chris and Rachel’s 21-month-old son Bear is seen playing in the yard with their two dogs. Bear walks across the lawn to his dad, who is holding the camera, and hands over a sonogram. The toddler’s shirt has the phrase “only child” crossed out with the words “big brother” added below. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, then revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

Co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz were among those to send their love in the comments section. Jennifer Garner also chimed in, writing, “So much is happening—congratulations, you guys!!!”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chris and Rachel welcomed Bear in 2020, with the actor telling People at the time, “Instantaneously, Bear’s existence has taught me lessons about surrendering to the current moment and shown me where in my life I have selfish tendencies and self-centered tendencies.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy alum said Bear “constantly brings me back to the current moment,” calling their dynamic “perfect in every way.” 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Watch him in the final season of This Is Us,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Lady Gaga Releases Powerful Video “Till It Happens To You”

September 22, 2015
relive-cannonball's-most-epic-runs-in-an-action-packed-compilation-clip

Relive Cannonball's Most Epic Runs in an Action-Packed Compilation Clip

September 2, 2020
emile-hirsch-making-music-in-quarantine-and-plans-to-perform-live,-eventually

Emile Hirsch Making Music in Quarantine and Plans to Perform Live, Eventually

May 22, 2020