this-is-us-star-chris-sullivan-expecting-baby-no.-2-with-wife-rachel-sullivan

This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey

This is the end of Chris Sullivan’s journey on This Is Us, but it’s just the beginning of his new chapter in fatherhood.

After the cast finished filming the NBC drama’s final season, Chris and wife Rachel Sullivan shared that they have a little one on the way.

“We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus,” he wrote on Instagram on May 5. “What an incredible 6 years these have been.”

Chris, 41, continued, “With every end, there is a new beginning…so here is a trailer of what’s to come.”

In a video, Chris and Rachel’s 21-month-old son Bear is seen playing in the yard with their two dogs. Bear walks across the lawn to his dad, who is holding the camera, and hands over a sonogram. The toddler’s shirt has the phrase “only child” crossed out with the words “big brother” added below.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, then revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

Co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz were among those to send their love in the comments section. Jennifer Garner also chimed in, writing, “So much is happening—congratulations, you guys!!!”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chris and Rachel welcomed Bear in 2020, with the actor telling People at the time, “Instantaneously, Bear’s existence has taught me lessons about surrendering to the current moment and shown me where in my life I have selfish tendencies and self-centered tendencies.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy alum said Bear “constantly brings me back to the current moment,” calling their dynamic “perfect in every way.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Watch him in the final season of This Is Us,

» Read Full Article