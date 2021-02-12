this-versatile-oil-will-keep-your-hair-shiny,-skin-nourished-&-body-protected

Shop

February 12, 2021 1:00PM EST

If you need some extra hydration in your life, then these products infused with argan oil will do just the trick!

Argan oil is full of powerful antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and is a rich source of vitamin E that are all essential to the healthy functioning of skin and hair. This oil is also versatile, can be used almost anywhere including hair, face, and body, and comes in many different forms. Below we have listed a few of our favorite ways to incorporate argan oil into your routine including an intensely hydrating shampoo and conditioner, hair oil for softness and strength, and some cold-pressed, organic oils that can be used on their own or added into your favorite moisturizers for some extra oomph.

1. Pura D’Or Organic Argan Oil

This multipurpose oil is 100% pure and ideal for use all over the body, hair, and face. This oil is rich in Vitamin E, high levels of antioxidants, and essential fatty acids that, when used on the body, will add a layer of daily protection against environmental factors. Use this oil to give your hair a salon-worthy treatment as it locks in natural moisture by boosting superior hydration levels and will tame frizzy, brittle hair from roots to ends. If that weren’t enough, this oil can also help reduce redness and skin irritation with its anti-aging properties. $13, amazon.com

2. OGX Renewing Argan Oil Of Morocco

As mentioned above, when argan oil is used for the hair, it will help seal in nutrients and shine,

