this-vibrating-facial-cleansing-brush-makes-the-perfect-christmas-gift-&-is-on-sale-for-under-$30

Shop

December 18, 2020 1:12PM EST

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift that everyone can use, look no further than this vibrating facial cleansing brush that’s under $40!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a last-minute gift, then you will love the Liberex Sonic Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush. The facial cleansing device is available in three different colors – blue, pink, and white, has over 7,800 reviews, and costs under $40 – what more could you ask for?

Get the Liberex Sonic Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush here for $34.99.

The device comes with three different brush heads – a deep cleansing brush for exfoliation, a soft brush for sensitive skin, and a silicone brush head for gentle exfoliation, which works on all skin types. Not only are the brush heads interchangeable, but it also has ultrasonic vibration technology which is gentler than a spin brush but just as effective. The brush has three different modes ranging from weak to strong, plus, it has a smart timer that alerts you every 20 seconds when it’s time to move on to a different area of the face. Even better, it automatically turns off after one minute to preserve battery life. It is fully waterproof and can even be used in the shower, has wireless charging, and fits in the palm of your hand.

There’s a reason why over 7,000 people gave this brush positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “Having previously owned a Clarisonic mia 2 for years which stopped working,

» Read Full Article