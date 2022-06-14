this-weighted-cooling-blanket-on-amazon-has-18,900+-five-star-reviews

Amazon

Many swear by weighted blankets to help them get a good night’s rest. After all, they were designed to feel like a comforting warm hug. But now that it’s summer, a cozy blanket likely isn’t something you’d want on you all night. Fortunately, you can still have the benefits of a weighted blanket this summer without all the sweat thanks to the Weighted Idea’s top-rated cooling weighted blanket.

This weighted blanket on Amazon is made with light, breathable fabric that’s not only soft to the touch but will also keep you cool. It contains non-toxic glass beads and the weight is said to help you relax, improve sleep and relieve tension. It’s a must-have for summer, especially if you have trouble getting sleep. Plus, it’s a blanket that so many Amazon shoppers swear by. One shopper loved it so much, they bought seven more to give as gifts!

Weighted blankets can be pretty costly, but this option from Amazon is actually a really price. Even better, it’s on sale right now for less than $40 for Amazon Prime members. We’d take advantage of this sale while you still can!

To learn more about why Amazon shoppers say this is the perfect blanket for summer and to shop one for yourself, check out the below.

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket – 15 pounds

Weighted Idea’s cooling weighted blanket is made with non-toxic glass beads and cozy yet breathable fabric,

