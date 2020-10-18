‘tiffany-trump’-admits-daddy-donald-has-always-‘social-distanced’-from-her-on-‘snl’

Watch

October 18, 2020 12:54AM EDT

Chloe Fineman’s ‘Tiffany Trump’ was still in birthday mode despite ‘flack in the press’ in this hilarious bit on ‘Weekend Update’!

With just 2 weeks until the presidential election, the political sketches are on fire at Studio 8H! Chloe Fineman, 32, appeared as 27-year-old Tiffany Trump on Saturday Night Live‘s Oct. 17 episode. Chloe’s Tiffany popped in on Colin Jost and Michael Che’s Weekend Update fresh off a weekend of “maskless partying” in ritzy South Beach, Miami! “Well, you know — the media has been butt hurt because I was partying maskless in Miami with randoms on a boat,” she declared.

“But I’m a stepchild named Tiffany. It’s kind of my job to get faded on South Beach,” she quipped, sitting next to brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. It turns out that SNL‘s version of the first family hadn’t all had the chance to meet in-person! “Who’s that lady?” a confused Eric pondered. “That’s your sister, Eric! Wait, Tiff — I don’t know if you and your sister have met!” Donald Jr. realized, as Tiffany confirmed this was the case.

Colin wasn’t quite done, however, with inquiring about Tiffany’s pandemic party weekend — especially when dad Donald Trump, 74, just recovered from COVID-19. It turns out that Donald has always practiced social distancing — especially when it comes to his daughter with Marla Maples. “No, daddy has always taken the six foot social distance rule very seriously with me,” she hilariously explained, rocking a captain hat.

The season was off to a bang as Jim Carrey, 58, agreed to come on board as democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden,

