tiki-lua-reveals-how-they-teamed-with-mike-tyson-to-make-his-official-walkout-song-for-roy-jones-jr.-fight

November 27, 2020 1:00PM EST

When ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ returns to the ring, he’ll be walking out to a song by Tiki Lua, and the EDM group tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what it was like to craft a song worthy of Mike Tyson.

It’s been fifteen years since Mike Tyson’s last professional fight, and when he makes his triumphant return to the boxing ring on Nov. 28 to face Roy Jones Jr., he’ll be heralded by “Mike Tyson,” an amped electro track from Tiki Lua. “Mike Tyson,” which features vocals from the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, is specifically designed to get the room hyped, to announce to the world that a bad, bad man is here.

To bring this song to life, Tiki Lua – a collective of LA-based writers, DJs, and Grammy-award producers, founded by Colette Carr and NAKA – channeled their inner Mike Tyson to get the vibe exactly right. “It was crazy,” the band says when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “the way we ate, worked out, and even [the way we] thought started to change. We needed the track to match the intensity of the man “Iron Mike” himself, and it does!”

Tiki Lau gets animated.

The song does accurately capture Mike’s intensity. “I feel invincible,” the boxing legend told HollywoodLife ahead of the Nov. 28 exhibition match. If there’s anything that could make him feel even more invincible, it’s this EDM track (and the group says they’ll continue to release new songs every 22nd of the month. You can keep track of their progress on their YouTube channel and website.) Ahead of the fight,

