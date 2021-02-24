tiktok-found-$14-hoops-that-are-the-perfect-dupe-to-hailey-baldwin’s-go-to-earrings

Shop

If there’s one look Hailey Baldwin loves its gold hoops & TikTok found the perfect dupe earrings on Amazon that you can shop for right here!

Whenever we see Hailey Baldwin out and about she’s almost always wearing gold hoops, especially her go-to pair of Jennifer Fisher Mini Jamma Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings. The earrings cost a whopping $450 but have no fear because TikTok found the most perfect dupe on Amazon that costs just $14. The PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops have over 16,800 positive reviews and are insanely similar.

Hailey Baldwin rocked her gold hoop earrings with an off-the-shoulder black top while out in LA on Jan. 30. (BACKGRID)

TikTok never ceases to amaze us when it comes to finding cheaper alternatives to high fashion clothing and accessories and the internet really hit the nail on the head with this one. The dupes are extremely lightweight and stylish and they look almost identical to the Jennifer Fisher earrings, except these are fake gold. They come in three different colors – rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold – plus, they have thousands of positive reviews.

There’s a reason why almost 17,000 people gave these earring positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them.

