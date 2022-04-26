tiktoker-mikayla-nogueira-embraces-her-“new-body”-after-60-lb.-weight-gain

Lizzo Brings Body Inclusivity to New Dance Competition Show

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Mikayla Nogueira is sharing her empowering journey toward body acceptance.

The TikTok star said she feels “so good” about herself after experiencing a significant weight gain and shared how she worked hard to get to this point.

“I recently gained 60 pounds,” the influencer shared in a TikTok video on April 25. “It was really difficult for me to accept I have a new body.”

Mikayla said, at first, 200 pounds on her 4’11” frame was a “really scary” reality, but she later decided she was “going to learn to love my body the way it is.”

One way the 23-year-old became more comfortable in her skin was investing a brand new wardrobe. In the TikTok clip, Mikayla tries on a number of outfits from Lulu’s and Pink Lily proudly showing off her what she “looks like as a size 14.”

“I’m going show you guys that you can wear whatever the f–k you want if your a size 2 or size 20,” she told her fans. “It doesn’t matter, where what makes you happy.”

In the video, Mikayla fell in love with one particular two-piece floral look, despite the fact that it showcased her “biggest insecurity“—her arms, which she describes as “large and in charge,” saying, “I can’t let that stop me from wearing really cute clothes like this.”

In another video, the Massachusetts native also got rid of all of her old swimsuits that were size smalls and mediums.

“I’m now a size large and it’s time to move on from s–t that doesn’t serve you,” she said before trying on an array of one-pieces and bikinis.

