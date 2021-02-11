tisha-campbell-and-tichina-arnold-reunite-for-new-talk-show

Published 15 hours ago

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold spent five seasons together filming the hit series Martin. Now the longtime friends are teaming up for a new talk show.

Tisha & Tichina Have Issues is expected to bring a fresh spin to celebrities interviews with each episode of the series being hosted by Campbell and Arnold from each of their homes.

According to ET, the pair of hosts will welcome a celebrity or public figure for an intimate and candid discussion. For the show’s twist, Tisha and Tichina will be joined by a close and/or old friend to keep them off script and honest.

“Tichina and I have worked together and known each other so long…we finish each other’s jokes!” Campbell told ET. “I’m happy that me and my bestie will have the opportunity to create and enjoy a platform where our audience can get intimate with us — and when our celebrity guests come through, they can bring on a friend so we can all get to know them in a more fun, open and candid way.”

Arnold added: “I am pleased to be working with Thinkfactory and my long-time friend and colleague Tisha Campbell on our dream project. Never before has television played a greater role in our communities, and I feel certain that connecting through our brand of positivity and laughter is sure to shine through to our forever faithful fans.”

Campbell and Arnold will co-executive produce the series along with Andrew Jameson (Power), and produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media (Marriage Boot Camp).

