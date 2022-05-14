toddlers-and-tiaras-star-kailia-posey-honored-at-celebration-of-life

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kailia Posey is still the queen of her loved one’s hearts.

The friends and family of the Toddlers & Tiaras star came together on May 14 to honor the late 16-year-old who took her own life earlier this month.

A special celebration of life event was held at North County Christ the King Church in Lynden, Wash. and was live-streamed on the church’s website. A large crowd, including more than 700 virtual attendees, gathered to share photos, videos and personal stories of the teen.

People reported that Kailia’s brother Jayden Kai held back tears as he recalled memories of rooting on his sister at her beauty pageants, just like she did at his own football games, saying, “I just wanted her to know that she had someone and I was always there for her”

The reception ended and a selfie booth in honor of “Kailia’s love of selfies.”

On May 2, Kailia’s mom Marcy Posey Gatterman confirmed the teenage beauty queen had passed away, saying she didn’t “have words or any thoughts.”

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” she wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of her daughter. “A beautiful baby girl is gone. Pease give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

The following day, her family shared that Kailia died by suicide.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” the family confirmed in a statement to TMZ.

