Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

May 12, 2022
tom-cruise-&-nicole-kidman’s-daughter-isabella-rocks-‘top-gun’-shirt-rare-outing-in-london:-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter Bella is spotted wearing a baggy while T-shirt close to her South London home. Curvy Bella was seen chatting with friends and also going on a shopping expedition with her woolly hat-wearing husband, Max Parker. After tattooed Bella had finished speaking to her friends she and Tom heading to a nearby electrical store to buy an upmarket air con fan. Tom was wearing a hat despite the warm weather.Pictured: Bella CruiseBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - With a preferred life truly out of the spotlight, Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Cruise is spotted in Croydon waiting at the bus stop. While father Tom has been spotted recently flying a helicopter around London, Bella who has chosen to live a quieter life is spotted catching public transport while wearing her protective face mask. *Shot on September 10, 2020* Pictured: Bella Cruise BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*

AG_161785 - ** RESTRICTIONS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* London, UK - Isabella Cruise shows off her new look while on a walk. The adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise sported bangs and bundled up in a large black jacket while she walked through the streets listening to her iPhone. AKM-GSI 9 JANUARY 2017BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / AKM-GSITo License These Photos, Please Contact : Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.comor Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)

Isabella Cruise Isabella Cruise out in London (Shutterstock).

Tom and Nicole adopted Isabella (and their son Connor) during their decade-long marriage in the ’90s. Isabella, who was born on December 22, 1992, took a page out of her father’s book by adopting a lifestyle away from the spotlight, however, she recently resurfaced on social media with a selfie on August 25, 2021and fans went wild. The new photo came four months after she last shared a photo of her face online, so her followers were elated to see her sharing a new picture of herself.

Bella gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse of herself again on Sept. 24 last fall, posing in a selfie while wearing a white graphic top and red bandanna around her neck. She also wore a loose red knit hat over her dark red wavy shoulder-length locks and showed off a nose ring and a tattoo on her upper arm.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

doja-cat-named-2021-mtv-vmas-host

Doja Cat Named 2021 MTV VMAs Host

August 26, 2021
new-amsterdam-sneak-peek:-dr.-sharpe-receives-a-surprising-promotion-at-the-worst-time

New Amsterdam Sneak Peek: Dr. Sharpe Receives a Surprising Promotion at the Worst Time

April 6, 2021
lady-gaga’s-most-memorable-outfits-on-the-set-of-‘house-of-gucci’-–-see-pics

Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Outfits On The Set Of ‘House Of Gucci’ – See Pics

March 22, 2021