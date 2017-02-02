Top 5 Revelations from the ‘Girls’ Times Talks

Last night, NYU’s Skirball Center was flooded with fans of the HBO series Girls as the cast of the show took to the stage to bid farewell ahead of its final season. We were there, too–second row and trying not to cry. Sorry, sometimes the inner fan-girl tries to break through.

Throughout the hour and a half conversation, hosted by The New York Times and moderated by the immaculate Jenna Wortham, a variety of set secrets were revealed by the four women who helped shape their generation… or, maybe, just a generation.

1) Zosia Mamet is nothing like Shoshanna.



Okay, so this one isn’t really a revelation because is there anyone out there who is actually as excitable and fast-paced as Shoshanna Shapiro? Well, according to Lena Dunham–yes. But, it’s not Zosia Mamet. Apparently, one day after filming in Brooklyn, Lena was confronted by a… high energy… fan who exclaimed, in paraphrase, that “Sosh is like the best character ever written and is literally me!” Lena subsequently took a video of this fan for Zosia, who was not on set that day, and sent it to her.

“I was genuinely scared,” Zosia remembered. “She was better at being Sosh than I was. I was like, ‘Am I being fired?'”

2) The cast has a group text… and it’s sassy AF.



I didn’t know this little tidbit would fill me with such joy, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t. Maybe it’s nice to know that these friendships, between the girls and the guys, we’ve all looked up to are real and have transported into the real world. Or, maybe it’s the sheer curiosity of what is said within those digital walls.

3) Lena Dunham made out with an actor on set.



When the topic of haters and tabloids came up, the girls agreed that they were painfully boring and that most of the drama or gossip that came from set was fabricated from the press. “That’s probably one of the biggest disappointments,” said Allison Williams who plays Marnie. “None of us had trysts with our costars.”

“I did,” said Lena coyly, which received simultaneous gasps from both the audience and cast alike. “I made out with a day player actor on our show in the first season, before we understood the full boundaries of professionalism. I was like, ‘You’ve been on set for eight hours. You seem interested in me and my power. I would love to go to the 11th Street Bar with you.’ Then I kind of got there, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this person doesn’t even think I’m cute.’ He’s just like, ‘She runs a TV show and I’m actor.’ I was like, ‘This is a nightmare. I’ve inadvertently become the grossest male producer.’”

4) They do realize that Adam Driver is hot.

After years of sticking with a range of political answers of “he’s a great actor” or “he’s a fantastic guy” when probed on the bizarre, but sexy, Adam Driver, the girls finally came clean and admitted that yes, they realize Adam Driver is hot. Although, Allison is thrilled that Marnie “sleep with your friend’s ex” Michaels never slept with Adam.

5) They will miss ‘The Girls’ just as much as we will.

And, probably most importantly, as the time sped by in record time and the event began to wrap up, it became evident that these characters were just as important to the women who portrayed them as they are to the ones who watch at home. It was comforting, as a fan, to know that as these characters approach that alternative universe where all beloved characters go when people stop writing for them, that they will be missed by their counterparts just as much.

Lena said that the goal of the show was always to give the world a realistic image of the complexities of women and show how deep the love within female friendship runs. Although I’d already call it a success, I can’t wait to see how these rambunctious and flawed characters journey ends.

If you weren’t lucky enough to be there or want to see what else was said, you can watch the entire talk here:

The 10-episode final season of Girls premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Top 5 Revelations from the ‘Girls’ Times Talks: Photo credit: Griffin Lipson for The New York Times