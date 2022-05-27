‘top-gun:-maverick’-twist:-everything-to-know-about-that-heartbreaking-death

View gallery

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection

Top Gun: Maverick is full of nods to the hit 1986 film that started it all. In addition to Tom Cruise’s Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Val Kilmer reprises the iconic role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, who has become a four-star Admiral. Maverick and Iceman share one of the most moving scenes in the movie, reuniting Tom and Val onscreen for the first time in nearly 40 years.

After nearly being grounded, Iceman comes to Maverick’s rescue with the Naval Academy. He requests Maverick to teach the Top Gun pilots how to fly a dangerous mission. Iceman knows that Maverick is the only one capable of getting these pilots ready.

Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun.’ (Paramount Pictures/Everett Collection)

Maverick agrees and quickly crosses paths with Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of his beloved friend Goose. In the midst of training, Iceman texts Maverick that he needs to see him. “Not a good time,” Maverick replies. Iceman isn’t asking, so Maverick pays him a visit. Iceman’s wife explains that his cancer has returned. “Speaking is painful now,” his wife says.

Maverick goes to see Iceman in his office. “I want to talk about work,” Iceman types on his computer. Maverick talks about the training and Rooster. Maverick believes Rooster will never forgive him for pulling his application to the Naval Academy. “There’s still time,” Iceman types. He encourages Maverick to focus on training Rooster, who is capable of taking on this mission. Maverick is afraid that he’ll lose Rooster like he lost Goose.

