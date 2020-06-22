Today we want to share with you the top Las Vegas Casinos to spot celebrities. Almost everyone in the world has heard of Las Vegas, Nevada aka Sin City. Known for it’s bright lights, lavish hotels, renowned chefs and world-class casinos, Las Vegas is all about glitz and glam. It’s a place where the rich and famous flock to including A-listers and the most recognized celebrities, athletes and musicians throughout the world. So why do celebrities flock to Vegas year round? A lot of stars love to shop in Vegas because of all the high end luxury brands that have setup shop here but the easiest way to spot celebrities here is to visit one of most recognized casinos in Vegas which are recognized throughout the world. There are tons of online casino reviews that will highlight some of these celebrity sightings.
The Palms a beautiful Vegas hotel located off the strip. It’s best known as the home to the 2002 Real World: Las Vegas cast. So many celebrities have passed through their doors over the years. It’s also well rumored that many celebrities and entertainers actually own condos here including Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley, Rapper Eminem, ex-wrestler Hulk Hogan and many others from professional sports figures to well known A-listers. A recent 700 million dollar renovation was topped off with a huge celebrity advertisement campaign that included this video.
The MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is the largest casino in Vegas. This is an excellent place to spot celebrities. Over the years so many stars have been spotted here both at the casino and and at dozens of the 5 star restaurants and night clubs located on the property. Ellen DeGeneres turned heads at the casino a few years ago by mingling with slot players. Other celebrities known to frequent MGM Grands Infamous Hakkasan’s Nightclub include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Upton, Miley Cyrus, Rita Orta and Pharrell Williams.
The Bellagio is a world class luxury hotel that celebrities adore. The resort is famous for it’s elegance and relaxing atmosphere. Surely you’ve seen a HD background of the beautiful 8 acre lake which include the Fountains of Bellagio, a huge water fountain synchronized to music. Several pro poker players love to play at the Bellagio poker room because of the high table limits. One might recall that the Bellagio was the setting for the film Ocean’s Eleven and briefly in Ocean’s Thirteen. Celebrities that have been spotted here in the past include Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Britney Spears, Bruno Marks,Drake and Adrian Grenier.
